Manchester United craque pour Choupo-Moting (INFO Média Foot)

Il s’agit de Manchester United !

Choupo-Moting’s new contract will be discussed in the next months as Bayern want to keep him. 🔴🔒 #FCBayern

He’s been key player this season, man of the match again tonight and he’s considered a top professional. pic.twitter.com/4vEj5LW7ap

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2022